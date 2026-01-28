V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 16,769,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. V.F. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Featured Stories

