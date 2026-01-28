Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 857% from the previous session’s volume of 3,131 shares.The stock last traded at $8.9630 and had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders’ merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

