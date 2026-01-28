Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.4840. 4,489,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,727,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $8.00 target price on Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Venture Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $6,256,961.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,904,729. 86.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,489,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Venture Global by 171.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,413,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

