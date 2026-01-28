Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 and last traded at GBX 252, with a volume of 80811078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 215 to GBX 255 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.33.
In related news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £18,800. Also, insider Ian King bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, for a total transaction of £130,500. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
