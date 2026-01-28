Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 and last traded at GBX 252, with a volume of 80811078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 215 to GBX 255 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.33.

Get Senior alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senior

Senior Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.13.

In related news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £18,800. Also, insider Ian King bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, for a total transaction of £130,500. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

(Get Free Report)

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.