JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.29, with a volume of 20936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28.

JPEL Private Equity Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The company has a market cap of £279,259.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.37.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

