OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,454 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the December 31st total of 50,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on OKYO Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKYO Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OKYO Pharma Stock Up 1.8%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:OKYO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKYO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 983,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.35.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.