OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,454 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the December 31st total of 50,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on OKYO Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
OKYO Pharma Stock Up 1.8%
NASDAQ OKYO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 983,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.35.
About OKYO Pharma
Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.
Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.
