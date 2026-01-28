Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.70 and last traded at GBX 15.91, with a volume of 194705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90.

Glanbia Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.28.

About Glanbia

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

