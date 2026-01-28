Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday.

Graco stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Graco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Graco by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 982.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

