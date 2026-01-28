Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.45 and last traded at GBX 60.30. Approximately 66,513,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average daily volume of 6,005,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90.

Company said Christmas/festive trading was strong with like?for?like sales up ~4%, which supports recovery in footfall and revenue.

Management said it is accelerating rollout of new pub formats and that those formats delivered during the festive period — a growth/efficiency catalyst if execution continues.

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on Marston's, which can help sentiment among retail and some institutional investors.

Launched an industry?first induction programme for pub partners to attract and retain operators — a longer?term operational initiative that should lower franchise/operator churn but won't move near?term numbers.

Opinion pieces and debate about activist investors may influence governance discussions but are not an immediate earnings driver.

Some reports flagged that quarterly sales were effectively flat and markets reacted negatively — several headlines note a sharp share drop despite the festive update, suggesting investors were disappointed by mixed or muted quarterly metrics.

Coverage highlights share weakness and heavy intraday volume as investors re?price risk tied to leverage, margins and cash conversion even as sales improve seasonally.

Several research firms have commented on MARS. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 78 to GBX 85 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The firm has a market cap of £377.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.19.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Platt acquired 158,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £93,402.31. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

