Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,850 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 63,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 119,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.