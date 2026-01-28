Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,850 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 63,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 119,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

