Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.1980, with a volume of 2288258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 18.4% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,479,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,709,000 after buying an additional 3,797,792 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 854,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 261.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 121.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,556,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver?based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper?based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets. The Florence Copper project in Arizona employs an in?situ recovery process to extract copper, positioning it as one of North America’s first large?scale applications of this technology.

