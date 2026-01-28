Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.7550, with a volume of 119707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Torm in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Torm Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Torm had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Torm Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Torm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Torm’s payout ratio is presently 66.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Torm during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Torm in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Torm in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Torm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Torm during the second quarter worth $174,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torm

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

