Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

About Knorr-Bremse

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.