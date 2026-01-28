Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 29771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

