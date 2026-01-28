Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 177997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $17.50 price objective on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%.The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 997,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,156.52. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $64,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 818,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,279.72. The trade was a 0.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,157 shares of company stock worth $292,074. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 4,587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 58,959.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 943,348 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 986,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,581 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

