Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $321.51 and last traded at $320.6950, with a volume of 53093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

