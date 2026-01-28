Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.0490, with a volume of 9741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

