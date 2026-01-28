John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 72067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

