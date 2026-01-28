Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 834 shares, an increase of 1,042.5% from the December 31st total of 73 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of KROP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 401.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

