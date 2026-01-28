3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Short Interest Update

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,812 shares, a growth of 987.5% from the December 31st total of 1,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%
EDGU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $29.21.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
About 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.
