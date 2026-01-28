Short Interest in Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Rises By 1,019.2%

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,164 shares, a growth of 1,019.2% from the December 31st total of 104 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUKZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

