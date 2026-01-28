Short Interest in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Expands By 1,211.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 540,653 shares, an increase of 1,211.9% from the December 31st total of 41,212 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,480,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,480,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $3.44.

Lavoro stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 20,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,270. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel.

