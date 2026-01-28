Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,235,622 coins and its circulating supply is 820,234,403 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,227,020.2704256 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00178462 USD and is down -32.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

