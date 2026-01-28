Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,235,622 coins and its circulating supply is 820,234,403 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,227,020.2704256 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00178462 USD and is down -32.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
