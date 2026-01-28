UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $9.16 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and approximately $2.31 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $9.16 or 0.00010155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00077170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,693,174 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 921,693,173.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.14384272 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,494,043.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

