Barclays Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $93.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 1,245,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

