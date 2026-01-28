Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s conference call:

Board approved a multi-year $500 million share repurchase program beginning in late 2026 with a long-term aim to reduce shares outstanding to ~ 40 million , executed in a measured way tied to free cash flow and leverage targets.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 751,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,291. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after buying an additional 187,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

