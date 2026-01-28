Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 77,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,851. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

