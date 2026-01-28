Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $180.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.27. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.59 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $2,403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,799,253.52. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enova International by 2,933.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 134,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,152,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $5,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 8,356.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS $3.46 (vs. ~$3.17 est.) and reported revenue $1.34B (well above Street expectations). Originations grew 32% year-over-year and full-company revenue rose 15% YoY, signaling strong demand and execution. These beats support the rally.

Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS $3.46 (vs. ~$3.17 est.) and reported revenue $1.34B (well above Street expectations). Originations grew 32% year-over-year and full-company revenue rose 15% YoY, signaling strong demand and execution. These beats support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat 2026 outlook and M&A update: management expects ~15% origination growth and at least 20% EPS growth in 2026 as the Grasshopper acquisition advances — guidance that underpins growth expectations and boosts forward earnings visibility.

Upbeat 2026 outlook and M&A update: management expects ~15% origination growth and at least 20% EPS growth in 2026 as the Grasshopper acquisition advances — guidance that underpins growth expectations and boosts forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Healthy credit & capital actions: consolidated net charge-off ratio 8.3%, 30+ day delinquency improved to 6.7%, portfolio fair value premium stable at 115%, liquidity of ~$1.1B and $35M of buybacks in the quarter — these metrics support durable earnings and shareholder returns.

Healthy credit & capital actions: consolidated net charge-off ratio 8.3%, 30+ day delinquency improved to 6.7%, portfolio fair value premium stable at 115%, liquidity of ~$1.1B and $35M of buybacks in the quarter — these metrics support durable earnings and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials: full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for detailed guidance, segment trends and model assumptions (useful for valuation/financial-model updates).

Investor materials: full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for detailed guidance, segment trends and model assumptions (useful for valuation/financial-model updates). Negative Sentiment: Conflicting coverage on revenue: at least one outlet flagged Q4 sales below analyst estimates — this discrepancy in reporting can create short-term volatility and investor confusion despite company-reported beats. Monitor revisions/notes that explain the variance (timing, adjustments, or definitions).

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

