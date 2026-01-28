REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:FEPI)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9548 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.
Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $608.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05.
