REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:FEPI)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9548 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $608.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.

