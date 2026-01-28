HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.73.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.81. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $300.09 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,997.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $8,943,006. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

