Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.02 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is aggressively ramping cloud capital spending toward ~$50B to build GPU?heavy data centers and capture AI enterprise demand; management says this investment should accelerate revenue growth beginning fiscal 2027. The Zacks Analyst Blog Oracle’s, Amazon and Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s participation in the U.S. TikTok joint venture is now official, giving the company exposure to consumer ad/data flows and driving earlier upside in the stock as investors price a new growth avenue. Why Oracle Stock Just Popped
- Positive Sentiment: New enterprise wins: Alrajhi Medicine selected Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Fusion Cloud Applications — a small but relevant customer win for Oracle’s healthcare/cloud revenue mix. Alrajhi Medicine to Digitize its Healthcare Operations with Oracle
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL and called the name a top software idea, offering supportive analyst sentiment despite recent volatility. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy on Oracle (ORCL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle said a weather?related power outage at one of its data centers caused reported U.S. TikTok disruptions; company describes the issue as temporary but the event highlights operational risk exposure for high?profile cloud customers. Oracle says outage at data center causes issues faced by US TikTok users
- Negative Sentiment: Credit concerns: Oracle’s credit default swap prices have surged to levels not seen since COVID?19/earlier crisis periods, signaling investor unease about the company’s large debt load used to fund the AI/data?center buildout. Chamath Palihapitiya’s Nervous ‘Gulp’ A Sign Of Things To Come? Oracle’s Credit Default Swaps Surge Past COVID?19 Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: multiple investor law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz) have filed or are investigating class actions tied to Oracle’s senior notes and offering documents, increasing potential litigation exposure and headline risk. ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Oracle Corporation Securities Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment turned partly negative after at least one analyst cut ORCL’s price target by more than 30%, amplifying downside pressure amid broader AI valuation concerns. Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.46.
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
