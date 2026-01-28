United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Q4 results beat guidance with revenue of TWD 61.81 billion, a 30.7% gross margin and net income attributable to shareholders of TWD 10.06 billion, while cash remained above TWD 110 billion and utilization was ~78%.

Q1?2026 guidance is conservative — wafer shipments flat, ASPs “firm” but gross margin guided to the high?20% range and utilization to mid?70% — signaling near?term margin pressure. 22 nm and 28 nm continue to drive product?mix improvement (combined ~36% of revenue), with 22 nm tape?outs accelerating and management expecting this to support stronger pricing and growth in 2026.

continue to drive product?mix improvement (combined ~36% of revenue), with 22 nm tape?outs accelerating and management expecting this to support stronger pricing and growth in 2026. UMC is scaling strategic initiatives — Phase 3 at Singapore Fab 12i completed, a 12nm collaboration with Intel advancing toward 2027 tape?outs, and active push into advanced packaging and silicon photonics (PDK work with imec and 12″ PIC ramps planned).

United Microelectronics stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 6,224,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 832.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,530,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,936 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after buying an additional 2,826,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 537,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,394.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

