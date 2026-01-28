Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Posts Earnings Results

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Advantest Stock Up 15.3%

ATEYY traded up $24.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.00. 24,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $187.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEYY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

