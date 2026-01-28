Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $815.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Popular’s conference call:

Net income rose to approximately $833M in 2025 (up 36% YoY) and Q4 net income was $234M , with management exceeding ROTCE targets (about 14% Q4 , 13% FY ) and tangible book value per share up ~21% year-over-year.

rose to approximately (up 36% YoY) and Q4 net income was , with management exceeding ROTCE targets (about , ) and tangible book value per share up ~21% year-over-year. The company delivered strong loan growth—about $2.2B (6%) for the year and $641M in Q4—and guides to consolidated loan growth of 3%–4% in 2026 , led by commercial and Puerto Rico mortgage lending.

for the year and in Q4—and guides to consolidated loan growth of , led by commercial and Puerto Rico mortgage lending. Net interest income and margins expanded (quarter NII of $658M ); management expects NII to rise 5%–7% in 2026 as they reinvest securities into shorter-duration Treasuries and benefit from lower deposit costs.

); management expects NII to rise as they reinvest securities into shorter-duration Treasuries and benefit from lower deposit costs. Deposit pressures remain a potential headwind—ending deposits fell ~$323M (average deposits down ~$880M) with Puerto Rico public deposits down ~$662M—and collateralization requirements keep a sizable portion of funds in securities, which can constrain loan-to-deposit flexibility.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. 86,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. Popular has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $3.38 vs. $3.02 est and revenue modestly above consensus; net income and margins improved, supporting stronger profit outlook. Investing.com: Popular tops Q4 EPS by 50c

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $3.38 vs. $3.02 est and revenue modestly above consensus; net income and margins improved, supporting stronger profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Hovde Group raised its price target from $153 to $176 and kept an outperform rating, implying substantial upside vs. recent levels. (Analyst action supporting today’s buying.)

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Hovde Group raised its price target from $153 to $176 and kept an outperform rating, implying substantial upside vs. recent levels. (Analyst action supporting today’s buying.) Positive Sentiment: Valuation/analyst commentary — Analysts and commentators characterize the beat plus current multiples as an attractive risk/reward (Seeking Alpha highlights solid results and an undemanding valuation). Seeking Alpha: Solid Q4 and Undemanding Valuation

Valuation/analyst commentary — Analysts and commentators characterize the beat plus current multiples as an attractive risk/reward (Seeking Alpha highlights solid results and an undemanding valuation). Neutral Sentiment: Operational detail: management pointed to loan growth, shifting deposit trends and ongoing efficiency initiatives as drivers of near-term performance — these are constructive if sustained but require execution. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Deep Dive

Operational detail: management pointed to loan growth, shifting deposit trends and ongoing efficiency initiatives as drivers of near-term performance — these are constructive if sustained but require execution. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for detail on guidance and strategy; useful for investors wanting the finer points behind the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for detail on guidance and strategy; useful for investors wanting the finer points behind the beat. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a tempered outlook — several write-ups note cautious forward commentary that could cap multiple expansion if deposit or margin pressures persist. TipRanks: Profits Up, Outlook Tempered

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,043.36. This represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 117.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 63.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

