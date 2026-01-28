Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved a DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet regimen (D-VRd) for newly diagnosed, transplant?ineligible multiple myeloma patients — expands DARZALEX’s label into another front?line setting and could drive meaningful incremental biologics revenue over coming years. DARZALEX FASPRO® approval

FDA approved a DARZALEX FASPRO®-based quadruplet regimen (D-VRd) for newly diagnosed, transplant?ineligible multiple myeloma patients — expands DARZALEX’s label into another front?line setting and could drive meaningful incremental biologics revenue over coming years. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 guidance above Street expectations and reiterated aggressive growth targets (JNJ is targeting $100B+ sales in 2026), supporting revenue upside and investor confidence in the medium term. J&J Targets $100B+ Sales in 2026

Company set 2026 guidance above Street expectations and reiterated aggressive growth targets (JNJ is targeting $100B+ sales in 2026), supporting revenue upside and investor confidence in the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are turning more bullish: TipRanks notes rising analyst optimism and Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 after solid Q4 and the 2026 guide — analyst upgrades and higher PTs can help sustain buying momentum. TipRanks bullish trend Guggenheim lifts outlook

Analysts are turning more bullish: TipRanks notes rising analyst optimism and Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 after solid Q4 and the 2026 guide — analyst upgrades and higher PTs can help sustain buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — traders bought ~37,990 calls (a ~23% rise vs typical daily call volume) which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t guarantee sustained directional change. (Options volume report)

Unusual options activity — traders bought ~37,990 calls (a ~23% rise vs typical daily call volume) which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t guarantee sustained directional change. (Options volume report) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor?oriented writeups (Zacks, other outlets) highlight JNJ as a strong momentum/dividend name — supports retail interest but is commentary rather than new fundamental news. Zacks momentum piece

Multiple investor?oriented writeups (Zacks, other outlets) highlight JNJ as a strong momentum/dividend name — supports retail interest but is commentary rather than new fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate philanthropy: J&J marked $100M of MedTech donations since 2020 — positive for ESG profile but limited direct impact on near?term earnings. MedTech donations

Corporate philanthropy: J&J marked $100M of MedTech donations since 2020 — positive for ESG profile but limited direct impact on near?term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from policy and cost pressures — coverage notes that rising policy costs could weigh on profitability despite strong guidance; keep an eye on regulatory/payer dynamics that could cap margin expansion. Policy costs loom

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.82. 974,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.