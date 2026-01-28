Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.5610, with a volume of 8905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $984.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
