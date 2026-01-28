Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.5610, with a volume of 8905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $984.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.