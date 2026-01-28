First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $158.1810, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4%
The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.