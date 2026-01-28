First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $158.1810, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

