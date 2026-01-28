Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 and last traded at GBX 190.80, with a volume of 3954167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 156 target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.33.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
