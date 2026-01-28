Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Increases By 316.1%

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,450 shares, an increase of 316.1% from the December 31st total of 3,713 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.24% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,096. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

