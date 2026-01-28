POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 2422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Up 1.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in POSCO by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO (NYSE: PKX) is a South Korea–based integrated steel producer founded in 1968 as Pohang Iron and Steel Company. Headquartered in Pohang, the company grew rapidly as part of South Korea’s industrialization program and developed large, integrated steelworks—most notably in Pohang and Gwangyang—that helped establish POSCO among the world’s largest steelmakers. It is structured as a diversified industrial group with steelmaking at its core and a range of downstream and trading businesses.

The company’s primary activities include ironmaking and steelmaking, producing a wide array of steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, coated steels, plates, stainless and special steels, long products (bars and wire rods), and seamless pipes.

See Also

