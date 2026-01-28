Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,028 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the December 31st total of 13,257 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000.

MBS remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Wednesday. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

