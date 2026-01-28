Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Rises By 297.2%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,490 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the December 31st total of 11,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entain Trading Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 2,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,790. Entain has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.