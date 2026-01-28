RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT) Short Interest Update

RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 175,626 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the December 31st total of 43,077 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RedCloud stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. RedCloud has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

RedCloud (NASDAQ:RCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedCloud stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Free Report) by 2,359.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.83% of RedCloud worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We have developed and operate the RedCloud platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. We believe the Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access of key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through the Platform, we enable retailers in these markets to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues.

