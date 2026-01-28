Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $680.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $770.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $654.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.61.

NYSE NOC opened at $670.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $683.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,602 shares in the company, valued at $117,835,230. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,716. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

