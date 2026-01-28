Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 525.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,349. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

