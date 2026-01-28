Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,899 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 19,314.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,196,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 991,557 shares of company stock valued at $62,785,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,261. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

