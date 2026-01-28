Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 485.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.69 per share, with a total value of $2,984,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 899,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,546.45. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,982,368 in the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.