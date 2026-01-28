Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 361.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat modestly on EPS and came in ahead of one revenue estimate — signals near-term earnings resilience despite year-over-year EPS decline. Read More.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 35,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Merchants Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $178.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

