Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 21,756 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 26,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

