Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.77. 21,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,849. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

